Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 124.2% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Paltalk from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PALT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paltalk

Paltalk Stock Up 1.5 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paltalk stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paltalk, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PALT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Paltalk as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PALT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 12,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,869. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. Paltalk has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Paltalk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.