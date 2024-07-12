Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $6.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $1.50 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

