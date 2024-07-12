Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.43. The company had a trading volume of 300,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

