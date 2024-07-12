Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,839 Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,839 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,804 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 95.4% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 347,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,840 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $7,420,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 191,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock remained flat at $8.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,472. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.