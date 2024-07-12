Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 887,681 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.