Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $336,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 887,681 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

