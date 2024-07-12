Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $611.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Overseas Shipholding Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 490,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

