Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $17.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.