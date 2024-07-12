Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Trading Up 1.3%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.37. Approximately 64,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 107,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of Origin Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,589,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of Origin Bancorp worth $45,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

