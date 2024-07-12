ORG Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 748,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 367,044 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 12,818,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,662,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

