ORG Partners LLC Purchases 532 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 665.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

AOS traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $87.83. 993,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,111. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

