ORG Partners LLC Has $60,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

