ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,363 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. 62,027,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,263,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

