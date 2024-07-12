ORG Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $697,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,086. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.