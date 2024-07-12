Orchid Price Reaches $0.0661 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $64.74 million and $2.81 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

