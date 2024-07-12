Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.65

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 2421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Orbia Advance Trading Up 32.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Get Orbia Advance alerts:

Orbia Advance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Orbia Advance’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbia Advance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbia Advance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.