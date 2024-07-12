Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,578,574 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Up 1.4 %

ORCL traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.69. 5,637,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,596,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.43. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $398.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

