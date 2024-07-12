Oppenheimer Boosts IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target to $60.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.