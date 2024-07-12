Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3,907.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Onsemi by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 283,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ON. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $75.80. 492,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,728,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

