ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 48.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 25,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.89. 1,460,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,335. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

