Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,944. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

