Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.34

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 147827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 93.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 121.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Omnicell by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

