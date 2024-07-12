Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Olin worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 47.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 452,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 22.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 54,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Olin from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OLN

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.