OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 248,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,784. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

