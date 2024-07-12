OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 565 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 1.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Price Performance
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
