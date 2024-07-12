OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 1,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Intel were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 654,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Up 5.4 %

Intel stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 36,385,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,121,570. The company has a market cap of $150.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.