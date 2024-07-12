OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 134 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.65 and a 200 day moving average of $147.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

