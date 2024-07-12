OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.15. 494,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,531. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.52.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.