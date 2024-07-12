OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOFree Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.15. 494,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,531. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

