OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. TheStreet lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. 727,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,737. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

