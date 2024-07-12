OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,025,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,910,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $164.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

View Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.