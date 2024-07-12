OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 397.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,721 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.9% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Custos Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.7% in the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.4% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 783,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 625,420 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.62. 4,651,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,539,361. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

