OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 347 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,876,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,425,000 after buying an additional 461,702 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 559,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after buying an additional 36,002 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 50.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,523,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

