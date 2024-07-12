Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Office Properties Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years. Office Properties Income Trust has a payout ratio of -1.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

OPI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Further Reading

