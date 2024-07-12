OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

Shares of TSE:OGC traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.72. 1,555,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,437. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

