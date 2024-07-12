Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading 5.9% Higher

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 105,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,739,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Oatly Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $601.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oatly Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

