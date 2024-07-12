Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading 5.9% Higher

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 105,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,739,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Oatly Group Trading Up 5.8 %
The company has a market cap of $601.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oatly Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.