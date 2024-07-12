NVR (NYSE:NVR) Hits New 12-Month High at $8,215.75

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8,215.75 and last traded at $8,140.96, with a volume of 1681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8,069.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get NVR alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVR

NVR Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,577.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,517.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,259,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.