Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $24.32 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and $675,141.01 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04590036 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $776,770.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

