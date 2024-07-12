Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $139.07 and last traded at $140.38. Approximately 2,288,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,443,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.88.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

