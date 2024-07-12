Northland Securities Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTLP. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 108,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.45 million, a P/E ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cantaloupe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,331,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 254,203 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 8.2% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

