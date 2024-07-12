Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bit Digital in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bit Digital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of BTBT opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 940,161 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 165,044 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

