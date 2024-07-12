Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $13.98 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.83 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

