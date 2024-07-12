Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.65

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 151612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 125,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $23,572,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 137,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,065,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.