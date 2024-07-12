Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 52-Week High at $239.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 239 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.01), with a volume of 19465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.96).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.16) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.03) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Norcros alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Norcros

Norcros Stock Performance

Norcros Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 218.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of £213.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,487.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.40. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Norcros

In related news, insider Stefan Allanson purchased 11,305 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £23,740.50 ($30,409.25). 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norcros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.