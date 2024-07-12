Nomura Lowers Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) to Neutral

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $930.00 target price on the stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $889.22 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $777.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

