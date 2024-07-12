NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 536,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,162. NMI has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. NMI had a net margin of 56.26% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 24,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 92.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

