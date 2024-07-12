NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.38. 15,843,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,168,768. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.19.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

