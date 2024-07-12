NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.0 %

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 4,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

(Get Free Report)

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.