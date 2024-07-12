NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Short Interest Update

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.0 %

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.91. 4,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

