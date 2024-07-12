Newmont (TSE:NGT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NGT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.00.

TSE NGT opened at C$64.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$39.96 and a 1-year high of C$64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.01.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.26. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 4.5226562 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

