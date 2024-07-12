Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $6.25

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Newell Brands Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

