Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $8.20

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NVRO opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $323.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Nevro has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $25.71.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 301.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,179 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares in the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

