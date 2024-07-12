Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $775.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $639.57.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $652.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $650.34 and a 200-day moving average of $595.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,756,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

